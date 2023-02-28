All-Share Index extends gains, up 0.69%

Opening the week, Nigerian equities extended gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.69 per cent stronger to settle at 55,328.42 points.

Buy interests in index heavyweight, BUAFOODS (+4.65%), alongside Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+0.78%), GTCO (+1.96%) and STANBIC (+10.00%) kept the market in the green. As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 7.96 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N206.58 billion to close at N30.14 trillion.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 38.84 per cent.

A total of 149.78m shares valued at N1.54 billion were exchanged in 3,186 deals. OANDO (+10.00%) led the volume chart with 62.64m units traded while ZENITHBANK (+0.78%) led the value chart in deals worth N205.55 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.11- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. STANBIC (+10.00%) topped eighteen (18) others on the leader’s log while FTNCOCOA (-6.90%) led eight (8) others on the laggard’s table.

