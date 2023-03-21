All-Share Index extends losing streak, down 0.05%

Nigerian equities opened the week extending its losing streak for the seventh consecutive session as the benchmark index lost 0.05 per cent to close at 54,888.48 points. Renewed demands in ZENITHBANK (+0.61%), GTCO (+0.41%) and WAPCO (+1.20%) were offset by selloffs in NB (-3.14%), STANBIC (-8.52%) and DANGSUGAR (-0.54%) resulting to the market’s weak performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 7.10 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N14.66 billion to close at N29.9 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 83.83 per cent. A total of 1.17 billion shares valued at N2.88 billion were exchanged in 3,066 deals. NEIMETH (+1.37%) led the volume and value charts, with 1.07bn units traded in deals worth N1.58 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.80-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. ACCESSCORP (+7.14%) topped 17 others on the leader’s log, while WAPIC (-9.52%) led nine others on the laggard’s table.
Related Articles
Nigeria, Egypt shift to Europe for $7.24bn wheat
The inability of Nigeria to source grain from its traditional base, Russia and Ukraine, because of war, has made it to join other countries in Africa to source 17.67 million tonnes of soft wheat valued at $7.24billion from France and other European countries. Data from European Commission for the 2022/23 season revealed that Nigeria would […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SEC seeks more pension funds investment in capital market
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called for more pension funds to be invested in the nation’s capital market to help ginger the country’s economy. The Director- General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a press briefing in Lagos, said pension managers were supposed to invest significant amount of their portfolio in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweet
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page. All accounts, including those of elected officials, can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)