All-Share Index extends losing streak, down 0.05%

Nigerian equities opened the week extending its losing streak for the seventh consecutive session as the benchmark index lost 0.05 per cent to close at 54,888.48 points. Renewed demands in ZENITHBANK (+0.61%), GTCO (+0.41%) and WAPCO (+1.20%) were offset by selloffs in NB (-3.14%), STANBIC (-8.52%) and DANGSUGAR (-0.54%) resulting to the market’s weak performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 7.10 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N14.66 billion to close at N29.9 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 83.83 per cent. A total of 1.17 billion shares valued at N2.88 billion were exchanged in 3,066 deals. NEIMETH (+1.37%) led the volume and value charts, with 1.07bn units traded in deals worth N1.58 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.80-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. ACCESSCORP (+7.14%) topped 17 others on the leader’s log, while WAPIC (-9.52%) led nine others on the laggard’s table.

