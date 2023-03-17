ngx NGX
All-Share Index extends losing streak, down 1.04%

Extending its losing streak for the fifth successive session, the domestic bourse ended lower as the benchmark Index tumbled by 1.04 per cent to settle at 54,915.61 points. Bearish sentiment in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-4.95%), alongside GTCO (-1.20%) and WAPCO (-1.96%) drove the market’s weak peConsequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 7.15 per cent, with market capitalisation losing N313.02 billion to close at N29.92 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 55.66 per cebt. A total of 137.29 million shares valued at N1.51 billion were exchanged in 3,489 deals. TRANSCORP (-4.44%) led the volume chart with 26.09 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK (+2.52%) led the value chart in deals worth N353.89 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.83-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. ETI (-10.00%) topped 16 others on the laggard’s log, while CHAMS (+8.70%) led five others on the leader’s table.

