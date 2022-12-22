All-Share Index extends rally by 0.12%

The bulls continued to dominate the Lagos bourse as the benchmark index, yesterday, gained 0.12 per cent to settle at 49,475.43 points, the highest point since September 15. Sustained interests in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.21%), GTCO (+1.85%) and FBNH (+3.74%), drove the market’s positive performance, offsetting losses in ACCESSCORP (-0.58%) and GEREGU (-0.94%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 15.82 per cent while the market capitalization gained N32.27 billion to close at N26.95 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 389.87 per cent.

A total of 411.15 million shares valued at N6.35 billion were exchanged in 2,992 deals. UPDCREIT (-1.59%) led the volume chart with 245.33 million units traded, while GEREGU (-0.94%) led the value charts in deals worth N2.63 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.64-to-1 ratio, with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPL (+9.83%) topped 17 others on the gainer’s log, while JAPAULGOLD (-3.70%) led 10 others on the laggard’s table.

