All-Share Index extends Santa Claus rally, up 0.41%

Opening the holiday shortened week, Nigerian equities extended its nine-day winning streak as the benchmark index gained 0.41 per cent to settle at 49,910.18 points. Gains in NESTLE (+2.04%), GEREGU (+9.96%) and GTCO (+3.79%) sustained the market’s bullish momentum.

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 16.84 per cent while the market capitalisation gained N111.16 billion to close at N27.18 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 4.77 per cent.

A total of 486.67 million shares valued at N3.83 billion were exchanged in 3,875 deals. ACCESSCORP (+0.58%) led the volume chart with 28.93m units traded, while GEREGU (+9.96%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.03 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 5.50-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CORNERST (+10.00%) topped 21 others on the gainer’s log, while FTNCOCOA (-3.45%) led three others on the laggard’s table.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...