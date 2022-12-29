Business

All-Share Index extends Santa Claus rally, up 0.41%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Opening the holiday shortened week, Nigerian equities extended its nine-day winning streak as the benchmark index gained 0.41 per cent to settle at 49,910.18 points. Gains in NESTLE (+2.04%), GEREGU (+9.96%) and GTCO (+3.79%) sustained the market’s bullish momentum.

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 16.84 per cent while the market capitalisation gained N111.16 billion to close at N27.18 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 4.77 per cent.

A total of 486.67 million shares valued at N3.83 billion were exchanged in 3,875 deals. ACCESSCORP (+0.58%) led the volume chart with 28.93m units traded, while GEREGU (+9.96%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.03 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 5.50-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CORNERST (+10.00%) topped 21 others on the gainer’s log, while FTNCOCOA (-3.45%) led three others on the laggard’s table.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC directs operators to submit audited e-financial statements

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified all capital market operators that the Commission has created a dedicated account for the submission of annual financial statements. In a notice obtained from its website, the Commission noted that consequently, all audited financial statements should be submitted electronically.   “The financial statement must be in a […]
Business

Savannah Energy updates Nigeria CPR

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Savannah Energy Plc has announced the publication of an updated Competent Person’s Report (CPR) covering the company’s assets in Nigeria, whereby Gross 2P Reserves increased 27 per cent, together with a financial and operational update for the year to date. The CPR was compiled by CGG Services (UK) Ltd , an independent third-party reserves auditor. […]
Business

Terminal operator introduces onsite laundry services for employees

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

APM Terminals Apapa has introduced onsite laundry services for the protective clothing of its employees.     Its Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said that the onsite laundry service was a part of the terminal operator’s effort to continuously reinforce two of its core values – constant care of employees and further improve employee experience at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica