All-Share Index halts bullish run, down 0.13%

The NGX All- Share Index, yesterday, relapsed by 0.13 per cent to close at 54,299.76 points – halting six days of successive rally on the local bourse. Sell-off of industrial giant, DANGCEM (-0.71%), as well as losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.40%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.54%) offset demand for MTNN (+0.79%) and GTCO (+0.60%), driving the weak performance.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return decreased to 5.95 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost ₦33.50 billion to close at ₦29.58 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 58.84 per cent.

A total of 200.04m shares valued at ₦7.62 billion were exchanged in 4,380 deals. FCMB (-7.82%) led the volume chart with 27.98 million units traded while GEREGU (-5.07%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦4.18 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.47-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. JAPAULGOLD (-9.38%) topped twenty-four (24) others on the laggard’s log, while CONOIL (+10.00%) led sixteen (16) others on the leader’s table.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...