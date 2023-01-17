Business

All-Share Index halts winning streak, down 0.31%

Posted on Author Stories, Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Starting the week, the Lagos bourse halted its threeday winning streak as the All-Share Index lost 0.31 per cent to settle at 52,348.82 points.

Sell-off in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (-3.72%), GTCO (-1.63%) and FBNH (-0.43%), drove the market’s weak performance. As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.14 per cent, while market capitalisation lost ₦89.14 billion to close at ₦28.51 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 27.34 per cent.

A total of 221.85 million shares valued at ₦3.25 billion were exchanged in 5,219 deals. UBA (-4.19%) led the volume chart with 22.93 million units traded while GTCO (-1.63%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦482.50 million.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.36- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. LIVESTOCK (-7.69%) led 18 others on the laggard’s table while PRESCO (+9.67%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

How CBN’s interventions pulled economy from recession

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB

With GDP growth of 0.11 per cent in fourth quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics, last week, pronounced that the economy was out of recession. ABDULWAHAB ISA X-rays CBN’s efforts in lifting the economy out of the woods Imbued with unusual confidence amidst drifting economy, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, clairvoyantly predicted […]
Business

E-commerce: Omnichannel retail becoming key approach for brands

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The pandemic left little room for error when it came to adapting to the new normal. For retail this meant e-commerce experienced a renaissance, and customer experience was no longer an after-thought but a necessity.   Meanwhile, it’s the customer that lies at the heart of these new trends and will ensure their staying power. […]
Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.8%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week extended weekly decline as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.08 per cent to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica