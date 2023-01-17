All-Share Index halts winning streak, down 0.31%

Starting the week, the Lagos bourse halted its threeday winning streak as the All-Share Index lost 0.31 per cent to settle at 52,348.82 points.

Sell-off in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (-3.72%), GTCO (-1.63%) and FBNH (-0.43%), drove the market’s weak performance. As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.14 per cent, while market capitalisation lost ₦89.14 billion to close at ₦28.51 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 27.34 per cent.

A total of 221.85 million shares valued at ₦3.25 billion were exchanged in 5,219 deals. UBA (-4.19%) led the volume chart with 22.93 million units traded while GTCO (-1.63%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦482.50 million.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.36- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. LIVESTOCK (-7.69%) led 18 others on the laggard’s table while PRESCO (+9.67%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s log.

