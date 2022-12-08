Business

All-Share Index maintains bullish run, up 0.12%

Posted on

Nigerian equities extended the strong bullish run as the benchmark index inched up by 0.12 per cent to close at 48,426.49 points, the highest point since 05 October 2022. Investors interests in NESTLE (+1.67%), NB (+4.62%) and GEREGU (+2.78%) offset losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.23%), GTCO (-0.24%) and UBA (-0.68%). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 13.37 per cent, while market capitalization gained ₦32.57 billion to close at ₦26.38 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 5.55 per cent.

A total of 146.21 million shares valued at ₦3.36 billion were exchanged in 2,810 deals. FBNH (+0.00%), led the volume chart with 59.27 million units traded, while GEREGU (+2.78%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.53 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.45-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. UNITYBNK (-7.02%) topped fifteen (15) others on the laggard’s table, while JAPAULGOLD (+7.41%) led ten (10) others on the gainer’s log.

 

Our Reporters

