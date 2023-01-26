All-Share Index maintains losing streak, down 2bps

Equities trading on the local bourse on Wednesday ended mixed, albeit a bearish tilt as the benchmark index lost 0.02 per cent to close at 52,599.65 points. Bearish sentiment on MTNN (-0.43%), ACCESSCORP (-0.55%) and GEREGU (-5.90%) overturned the gains in Tier- 1 banking names, GTCO (+1.25%) and STANBIC (+1.56%) causing the drag in the market.

As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 2.63 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦7.03 billion to close at ₦28.65 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 44.22 per cent. A total of 119.84 million shares valued at ₦2.69 billion were exchanged in 3,552 deals. MBENEFIT (+6.06%) led the volume chart with 11.26m units traded while GEREGU (-5.90%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦3.20 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.15-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. OKOMUOIL (+9.76%) topped 14 others on the gainer’s table, while CORNERST (-6.90%) led 12 others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...