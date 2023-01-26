nngx
Business

All-Share Index maintains losing streak, down 2bps

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Equities trading on the local bourse on Wednesday ended mixed, albeit a bearish tilt as the benchmark index lost 0.02 per cent to close at 52,599.65 points. Bearish sentiment on MTNN (-0.43%), ACCESSCORP (-0.55%) and GEREGU (-5.90%) overturned the gains in Tier- 1 banking names, GTCO (+1.25%) and STANBIC (+1.56%) causing the drag in the market.

As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 2.63 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦7.03 billion to close at ₦28.65 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 44.22 per cent. A total of 119.84 million shares valued at ₦2.69 billion were exchanged in 3,552 deals. MBENEFIT (+6.06%) led the volume chart with 11.26m units traded while GEREGU (-5.90%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦3.20 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.15-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. OKOMUOIL (+9.76%) topped 14 others on the gainer’s table, while CORNERST (-6.90%) led 12 others on the laggard’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

Demutualisation: NGX repositions for growth

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has said that the group has repositioned for growth amid the completion of the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.   The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oscar Onyema, while speaking virtually during the Group’s 2021 financial year investor and analyst presentation, said the group […]
Business

Winners emerge in SAA essay competition

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

It was a day of joy for students of several secondary schools who were finalists at the third South African Airways Essay Competition, SAAEC for the year 2022 in Lagos. Out of the 11 finalists, three won the prestigious written essay competition out of the 308 entries submitted by students across secondary schools in Lagos […]
Business News

Freight Forwarders decry arbitrary increase of exchange rate by Customs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The President, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Reverend Jonathan Nicole has decried alleged jacking of the exchange rate for the payment of import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service, saying the increment is arbitrary and unjustifiable.   He warned that if the Federal Government does not urgently intervene, the increment would not only lead […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica