All-Share Index opens positive, up 0.07%

Equities on the Lagos bourse opened the week positive yesterday as the benchmark index advanced by 0.07 per cent to close at 54,364.67 points. Positive investor interests in ZENITHBANK (+1.79%), WAPCO (+2.35%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.55%) kept the broader index afloat, offsetting losses in GTCO (-0.20%) and FBNH (-1.69%).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 6.08 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N20.35 billion to close at N29.61 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 40.72 per cent. A total of 140.84 million shares valued at N3.16 billion were exchanged in 3,553 deals. UBA (+0.60%) led the volume chart with 28.62 million shares traded while DANGCEM (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N812.89 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.86-to-1 ratio, with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CONOIL (+9.98%) led 12 others on the leader’s table, while FIDELITYBK (-2.87%) topped six others on the laggard’s log.

