nngx
Business

All-Share Index opens week bullish, gains 0.12%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Opening the week, the Nigerian stock market rebounded, up 0.12 per cent to settle at 52,657.69 points. Investors’ interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+0.04%), as well as ZENITHBANK (+0.61%) and GTCO (+0.21%) were the primary drivers of the overall market’s strong performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 2.74 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N34.32 billion to close at N28.68 trillion.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 5.44 per cent. A total of 143.74 million shares valued at N1.78 billion were exchanged in 4,078 deals. FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 19.66 million units traded while MTNN (+0.04%) led the value chart in deals worth N326.85 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.23-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CHAMS (+7.69%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s table, while CORNERST (-10.00%) led 10 others on the laggard’s log

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Manufacturing PMI slides further to 41.1 in June

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Nigerian economy as the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month. The report, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI for June dropped […]
Business

COVID-19: ILO boosts capacity for migrant workers’ welfare

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Amid the socioeconomic disruption engendered by coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has taken further step to ensure an improved work environment for migrant workers. This formed the basis of a workshop on “Strengthening Capacity of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the area of Labour Migration amid the Context of COVID-19 […]
Business

Anxiety as insecurity threatens $177bn trade

Posted on Author , BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Insecurity in the maritime domain has forced three government agencies to pool C3i, C4i and Falcon Eye, the surveillance platforms to protect over $170 billion commerce transiting Nigerian waters, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   O ver 70 per cent or $177.1 billion of the $253 billion maritime commerce, which transits the Gulf of Guinea finds its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica