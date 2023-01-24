All-Share Index opens week bullish, gains 0.12%

Opening the week, the Nigerian stock market rebounded, up 0.12 per cent to settle at 52,657.69 points. Investors’ interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+0.04%), as well as ZENITHBANK (+0.61%) and GTCO (+0.21%) were the primary drivers of the overall market’s strong performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 2.74 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N34.32 billion to close at N28.68 trillion.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 5.44 per cent. A total of 143.74 million shares valued at N1.78 billion were exchanged in 4,078 deals. FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 19.66 million units traded while MTNN (+0.04%) led the value chart in deals worth N326.85 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.23-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CHAMS (+7.69%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s table, while CORNERST (-10.00%) led 10 others on the laggard’s log

