All-Share Index opens week positive, gains 0.14%

Opening the week, the local bourse rebounded by 0.14 per cent to settle at 55,605.57 points. Investor interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.22%), alongside WAPCO (+0.19%) and UBA (1.16%) kept the market in the positive territory, offsetting losses in ZENITHBANK (-1.13%), GTCO (-0.75%) and NB (-0.97%). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 8.50 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N41.60 billion to close at N30.29 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 6.72 per cent. A total of 123.55 million shares valued at N2.48 billion were exchanged in 4,076 deals. TRANSCORP (-0.78%) led the volume chart with 11.80m units traded while GEREGU (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N604.27 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.20-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FTNCOCOA (-6.67%) topped 17 others on the laggard’s log while JBERGER (+10.00%) led 14 others on the leader’s table.

Like this: Like Loading...