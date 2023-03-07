Business

All-Share Index opens week positive, gains 0.14%

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Opening the week, the local bourse rebounded by 0.14 per cent to settle at 55,605.57 points. Investor interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.22%), alongside WAPCO (+0.19%) and UBA (1.16%) kept the market in the positive territory, offsetting losses in ZENITHBANK (-1.13%), GTCO (-0.75%) and NB (-0.97%). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 8.50 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N41.60 billion to close at N30.29 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 6.72 per cent. A total of 123.55 million shares valued at N2.48 billion were exchanged in 4,076 deals. TRANSCORP (-0.78%) led the volume chart with 11.80m units traded while GEREGU (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N604.27 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.20-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FTNCOCOA (-6.67%) topped 17 others on the laggard’s log while JBERGER (+10.00%) led 14 others on the leader’s table.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Infractions: NAICOM cancels licences of Niger Insurance, Standard Alliance

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Following their inability to play by the rules, pay claims and meet other obligations to policyholders, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has cancelled the certificates of registration of Niger Insurance Plc (RIC -029) and Standard Alliance Insurance Plc (RIC -091) with effect from June 21, 2022. A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications and […]
Business

FMDQ Exchange admits Sundry Foods’ N10.00bn Commercial Paper

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the registration of the Sundry Foods Limited N10.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme on its platform in August 2022. Sundry Foods Limited (the Issuer) is one of Nigeria’s leading food services companies, operating in the quick service restaurant, bakery, and catering […]
Business

Ride hailing: Drivers flay poor returns on services

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

  …threaten to down tools   Hike in commission paid by drivers to e-cab operators and cost of fuelling vehicles are beginning to take a toll on ride hailing business in the country even as the drivers are threatening to down tools if the situation remains unabated.   Findings by New Telegraph revealed that although […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica