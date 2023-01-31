All-Share Index opens week strong, gains 0.95%

Opening the week, the local bourse rebounded by 0.95 per cent – the highest single-day gain in the month – to settle at 53,157.83 points. Investor interest in telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+3.11%), alongside ZENITHBANK (+0.80%), GTCO (+1.89%) and WAPCO (+1.63%) were the primary drivers of the overall market’s strong performance.

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 3.72 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N272.31 billion to close at N28.95 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 141.78 per cent.

A total of 201.36 million shares valued at N5.67 billion were exchanged in 4,332 deals. ZENITHBANK (+0.80%) led the volume chart with 36.76 million units traded, while GEREGU (+10.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.79 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.00-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+10.00%) topped 21 others on the gainer’s table, while WAPIC (-8.89%) led 10 others on the leader’s log

