All Share Index outperforms inflation in 3 years

The 3-year trailing performance of the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) surpasses the average inflation during the same period. The annual inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in the month of September was 20.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, the NGX ASI, a market capitalisation weighted index of all companies listed on the NGX’s platform had a year-to-date performance of 15.68 per cent during the same period.

This could be misleading about the performance of the market until you view it through a longer term lens. On a 3-year trailing basis, the NGX ASI has outperformed the CPI average in the same period, ensuring that investors with a longer term hold on their investments remain in positive region.

Analysis of data of closing prices gathered from the NGX’s website showed that the index has a 3-year moving average of 22.97 per cent, compared to an inflation average of 15.72 per cent. The chart below gives a better visual representation of the numbers.

Looking at the chart, the NGX ASI moved out of negative region in 2020 as the market outperformed many other global market indices in the Bloomberg Emerging Market Indices at the end of the year, despite the impact of COVID-19. The year 2021 and the consequent 2022 have both seen a slower rise in the index.

This year has been a slow year for global stocks due to volatility resulting from the hiking of interest rates by central banks in the United States and Europe amidst inflationary pressures.

The NGX ASI’s 15.62 per cent YTD return is a significant positive performance compared to the US S&P 500, which has plunged by 22.46 per cent or the FTSE 100 which has declined by 7.68 per cent, according to Google Finance. The local bourse has so far exhibited resilience and has insulated investors from negative return on investment over a three year period

