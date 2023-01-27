All-Share Index rebounds, gains 0.29%

Domestic equities bounced back Thursday from losses earlier in the week, as the benchmark All-Share Index increased by 0.29 per cent to close at 52,752.96 points, the highest level since 14 June 2022. On market movers, gains in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.82%), STANBIC (+1.54%) and ACCESSCORP (+4.44%), buoyed the broader index.

Consequently, the gain puts the index on track for its third consecutive weekly gain since the week ended January 13. The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.93 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦83.51 billion to close at ₦28.73 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 24.84 per cent. A total of 139.68 mil-lion shares valued at ₦2.02 billion were exchanged in 3,549 deals. GTCO (+0.00%) led the volume and value charts with 17.79 million units traded in deals worth ₦433.18 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 4.40- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+0.00%) topped 21 others on the gainer’s table, while COURTVILLE (-7.84%) led four others on the laggard’s log.

