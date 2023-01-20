All-Share Index rebounds slightly, up 2bps

Activity on the Nigerian stock market on Thursday was mixed, albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed marginally higher (+0.02%) at 52,626.42 points. Gains in WAPCO (+1.02%), ACCESSCORP (+0.56%) and ETI (+1.30%) offset the declines in ZENITHBANK (-0.20%), GTCO (-0.41%) and UBA (-1.23%). Subsequently, the market remains on track for a weekly gain.

The yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 2.68 per cent, while the market capitalisation rose by ₦5.94 billion to close at ₦28.66 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session with the value of transactions down by 59.32 per cent. A total of 129.04 million units of shares valued at ₦1.82 billion were exchanged in 3,183 deals. ZENITHBANK (-0.20%) led the volume and value charts with 18.55 million units traded in deals worth ₦455.74 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.82-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. INTENEGINS led the gainer’s table with 9.76 per cent to close at N0.45 kobo per share. CWG followed with 8.47 per cent gains to sell at N1.04 kobo per share, Caverton 9.35 per cent to sell at N1.05 kobo per share while the share value of JohnHolt appreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at N0.96 kobo per share.

