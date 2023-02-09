All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.23%

The Nigerian stock market rebounded after yesterday’s pullback as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) benchmark Index gained 0.23 per cent to close at 54,427.05 points. Gains in industrial heavyweight, DANGCEM, (+1.89%) alongside ZENITHBANK (+0.80%) pushed the broader index into positive territory. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 6.20 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N69.33 billion to close at N29.64 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session with the value of transactions down by 76.25 per cent.

A total of 151.58 million shares valued at N1.81 billion were exchanged in 2,974 deals. TRANSCORP (-7.35%) led the volume chart with 18.68 million units traded while GTCO (-0.40%) led the value chart in deals worth N427.74 billion. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. TRANSCORP (-7.35%) topped 18 others on the losers’ log, while JAPAULGOLD (+3.45%) led seven others on the gainers’ table.

