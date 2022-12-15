Business

All-Share Index rebounds, up 0.28%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

The local bourse bounced back yesterday, paring the prior session’s loss, as the benchmark Index closed 0.28 per cent higher to settle at 48,988.04 points, the highest point since September 30. Sustained interest in industrial heavyweight, BUACEMENT (+2.89%), drove the market into the green, offsetting losses in Tier-1 banking names, GTCO (-0.48%), FBNH (-0.45%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.59%).

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 14.68 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N73.26 billion to close at N26.68 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 56.76 per cent. A total of 88.04m units of shares valued at N1.68 billion were exchanged in 2,832 deals. GTCO (-0.48%) led the volume chart with 10.21 million units traded while NESTLE (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N240.79 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.3-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CHAMS (+9.52%) led twelve (12) others on the leader’s log while MULTIVERSE (-8.51%) topped nine others on the laggard’s table.

 

