All-Share Index slips by 0.16%

The domestic bourse slipped yesterday as the benchmark index lost 0.16 per cent to close at 52,615.51 points. Increased demand in AIRTELAFRI (+0.63%) and GTCO (+1.03%) were offset by sell-off in DANGCEM (-1.85%), ZENITHBANK (-0.20%) and GEREGU (-0.14%) resulting to the market’s weak performance.

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.66 per cent, as market capitalisation shed ₦46.74 billion to close at ₦8.66 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 0.63 per cent. A total of 217.95 million units of shares valued at ₦4.47 billion were exchanged in 3,377 deals.

For the second consecutive session, STERLNBANK (-1.30%) led the volume chart with 94.27 millio units traded while GEREGU (-0.14%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.35 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.38- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FTNCOCOA (-6.67%) led 17 others on the laggard’s table while LINKASSURE (+9.09%) topped 12 others on the gainer’s log.

