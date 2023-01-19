Business

All-Share Index slips by 0.16%

The domestic bourse slipped yesterday as the benchmark index lost 0.16 per cent to close at 52,615.51 points. Increased demand in AIRTELAFRI (+0.63%) and GTCO (+1.03%) were offset by sell-off in DANGCEM (-1.85%), ZENITHBANK (-0.20%) and GEREGU (-0.14%) resulting to the market’s weak performance.

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.66 per cent, as market capitalisation shed ₦46.74 billion to close at ₦8.66 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 0.63 per cent. A total of 217.95 million units of shares valued at ₦4.47 billion were exchanged in 3,377 deals.

For the second consecutive session, STERLNBANK (-1.30%) led the volume chart with 94.27 millio units traded while GEREGU (-0.14%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.35 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.38- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FTNCOCOA (-6.67%) led 17 others on the laggard’s table while LINKASSURE (+9.09%) topped 12 others on the gainer’s log.

 

Business

IHRC picks Nigerian as president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Geneva, Switzerland-based International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has approved the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Anozie as its president for Nigeria.   Anozie, a seasoned human rights activists and a political strategist, was appointed as the new envoy and president of IHRC in Nigeria committee.   In a letter signed and addressed to Dr. Anozie by […]
Business

Leadway pays N111.4m claims to 3,110 farmers

Posted on Author Stories, Sunday Ojeme

To mitigate harvest losses suffered by farmers attributable to pest infestations, drought, prolonged dry spell, soil moisture stress and other adverse climatic conditions attributable to the negative impact of climate change, Leadway Assurance, in partnership with global non-profit and leading Agri-tech businesses, indemnified about 3,110 smallholder rice farmers in Benue and Nasarawa states with over […]
Business

Firm supports hospital with equipment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SIFAX Group has donated five laptops, six desktop computers and 18 wall fans to Apapa General Hospital in Lagos.   The items were handed over by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, Mr. Olumuyiwa Akande, to management of the hospital   At the presentation, Akande noted that the donation of the items was in […]

