All-Share Index snaps losing streak, up 0.03%

Snapping seven consecutive sessions of losses, the domestic bourse posted a 0.03 per cent rebound to close at 54,904.68 points. Investors’ interest in ZENITHBANK (+1.41%), WAPCO (+2.17%), and STANBIC (+0.68%) drove the market’s recovery. As a result, the ASI’s yearto- date (YTD) return increased to 7.13 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N8.82 billion to close at N29.91 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 44.84 per cent.

A total of 127.74 million shares valued at N1.59 billion were exchanged in 2,987 deals. UBA (-1.23%) led the volume with 19.60m units while ZENITHBANK (+1.41%) led the value chart in deals worth N298.84 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.33- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. L I N K A S S U R E (+9.76%) topped 11 others on the leader’s log, while CADBURY (-5.83%) led eight others on the laggard’s table.

Our Reporters

Business

Telcos lose 3m internet subscriptions in one month

Telecommunications operators in the country suffered a huge loss in January as internet subscriptions across the networks declined by three million. The decline is attributable to the current suspension of new SIM activation by the government, which also hinders the replacement of lost or damaged SIMs. According to the latest industry data released by the […]
Business

Analysts: Naira may slide to N419/$1 at I&E window

As the naira’s recent weakness at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window continues to fuel speculation that another devaluation could be on the horizon, analysts at FBNQuest have forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New […]
Business

Bento empowers African businesses with HRM solutions

A software solutions company, Bento Africa, is empowering the African unsung heroes in the form of entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed, believing that they have the power to change the continent. Commenting on the early days of his company,   Michael Collins Ajere, popularly known as Don Jazzy, Founder & CEO of […]

