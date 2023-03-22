All-Share Index snaps losing streak, up 0.03%

Snapping seven consecutive sessions of losses, the domestic bourse posted a 0.03 per cent rebound to close at 54,904.68 points. Investors’ interest in ZENITHBANK (+1.41%), WAPCO (+2.17%), and STANBIC (+0.68%) drove the market’s recovery. As a result, the ASI’s yearto- date (YTD) return increased to 7.13 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N8.82 billion to close at N29.91 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 44.84 per cent.

A total of 127.74 million shares valued at N1.59 billion were exchanged in 2,987 deals. UBA (-1.23%) led the volume with 19.60m units while ZENITHBANK (+1.41%) led the value chart in deals worth N298.84 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.33- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. L I N K A S S U R E (+9.76%) topped 11 others on the leader’s log, while CADBURY (-5.83%) led eight others on the laggard’s table.

