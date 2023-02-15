ngx NGX
All-Share Index sustains bullish run, up 0.24%

Nigerian equities extended bullish run yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.24 per cent to settle at 54,496.31 points. Gains in MTNN (+1.49%), WAPCO (+0.77%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.09%), were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance, outweighing losses in BUAFOODS (-0.13%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.36%). As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 6.33 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N71.70 billion to close at N29.68 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 80.23 per cent. A total of 177.92 million shares valued at N5.69 billion were exchanged in 3,617 deals. BUAFOODS (-0.13%) led the volume and value charts with 50.00m shares traded in deals worth N3.72 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.21- to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. LIVESTOCK (-5.45%) led 16 others on the laggard’s table, while COURTVILLE (+8.33%) topped 14 others on the leader’s log.

 

