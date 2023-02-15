All-Share Index sustains bullish run, up 0.24%

Nigerian equities extended bullish run yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.24 per cent to settle at 54,496.31 points. Gains in MTNN (+1.49%), WAPCO (+0.77%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.09%), were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance, outweighing losses in BUAFOODS (-0.13%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.36%). As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 6.33 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N71.70 billion to close at N29.68 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 80.23 per cent. A total of 177.92 million shares valued at N5.69 billion were exchanged in 3,617 deals. BUAFOODS (-0.13%) led the volume and value charts with 50.00m shares traded in deals worth N3.72 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.21- to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. LIVESTOCK (-5.45%) led 16 others on the laggard’s table, while COURTVILLE (+8.33%) topped 14 others on the leader’s log.
Related Articles
Stanbic IBTC tasks Nigerians on smart investment solutions
Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has tasked Nigerians to patronise investment offerings that will stand the test of time and emphasised the importance of seeking professional advice when investment decisions are made. Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, who made the call during the recent virtual […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
All-Share Index ends winning streak, loses 0.13%
The domestic bourse yesterday ended its four-day winning streak as the benchmark index shed 0.13% to close at 48,365.14 points. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-2.27%), as well as GTCO (-0.48%), and WAPCO (-0.46%) underpinned the market’s weak performance despite gains in BUACEMENT (+2.44%), ZENITHBANK (+0.23%) and UBA (+0.69%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Shipping body tasks Nigeria, others on prosecution of pirates
Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) has called on Nigeria, Togo, Benin and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea region to take responsibility and step-up prosecution efforts when pirates are apprehended by international navies. Responding to the release by Danish prosecutors of three Nigerians accused of acts of piracy against commercial shipping, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)