All-Share Index sustains bullish run, up 4bps

Extending gains for the fifth consecutive session, the Lagos bourse closed higher yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.04 per cent to settle at 49,416.18 points. Gains in Tier-1 banking, ZENITHBANK (+1.04%) and GTCO (+0.23%), were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance, outweighing losses in NB (-0.53%) and FBNH (-1.38%).

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 15.68 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N10.97 billion to close at N26.92 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 1.77 per cent. A total of 100.09 million shares valued at N1.30 billion were exchanged in 3,186 deals.

GTCO (+0.23%) led the volume and value charts with 16.44 million units traded in deals worth N354.75 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.44-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NEIMETH (-9.66%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s log, while UPDCREIT (+8.62%) led eight others on the gainer’s table.

 

Dana begins flights to Enugu

One of Nigeria’s recognisable airlines, Dada Air has made good its promise as it began flight services to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. The management of the airline made up of its Accountable Manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo and spokesman, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, were received by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi when they paid a […]
Nigeria invests €390m on food packaging technology

The Managing Director of Fairtrade Messe, Paul Maerz, has disclosed that Nigeria spent a total of 390 million in 2020 on food and packaging technology. Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, Maerz said with the investments, Nigeria is the second-largest investor in food and packaging technology in Africa, just behind Egypt, and well ahead […]
Controversy trails Nigeria’s absence from AfCFTA trading

…as other countries’ products flood local markets Indications have emerged that some African countries operating under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement have commenced trading under the new trade protocol with Nigeria missing out in the league. With Nigeria’s slow approach to the continental treaty, findings are showing that some products from some […]

