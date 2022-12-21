All-Share Index sustains bullish run, up 4bps

Extending gains for the fifth consecutive session, the Lagos bourse closed higher yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.04 per cent to settle at 49,416.18 points. Gains in Tier-1 banking, ZENITHBANK (+1.04%) and GTCO (+0.23%), were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance, outweighing losses in NB (-0.53%) and FBNH (-1.38%).

As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 15.68 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by N10.97 billion to close at N26.92 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 1.77 per cent. A total of 100.09 million shares valued at N1.30 billion were exchanged in 3,186 deals.

GTCO (+0.23%) led the volume and value charts with 16.44 million units traded in deals worth N354.75 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.44-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NEIMETH (-9.66%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s log, while UPDCREIT (+8.62%) led eight others on the gainer’s table.

