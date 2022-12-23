All-Share Index sustains winning streak, up 5bps

In the seventh consecutive session of gain – the longest winning streak since between April 8 and May 9 – bullish sentiment pervaded the Lagos bourse as the benchmark index, yesterday, posted a 0.05 per cent gain to close at 49,499.43 points, the highest point since September 15. Gains in GTCO (+0.45%), FBNH (+4.05%) and STANBIC (+3.90%) drove the market’s positive performance, outweighing losses in DANGCEM (-0.50%), ZENITHBANK (-0.82%) and NB (-0.53%). As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 15.88 per cent while the market capitalisation gained N13.07 billion to close at N26.96 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 50.47 per cent. A total of 132.57 million shares valued at N3.14 billion were exchanged in 2,999 deals.

FBNH (+4.05%) led the volume chart with 29.10 million units traded, while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value charts in deals worth N925.10 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.08-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. JBERGER (+9.91%) topped 13 others on the gainer’s log, while UPDCREIT (-6.45%) led12) others on the laggard’s table.

