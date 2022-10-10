Business

All-Share returns 14.77% YTD despite rate hikes

The Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) All- Share Index (ASI) has returned 14.77 per cent yearto- date, analysis of daily trading data from the NGX revealed, showing resilience despite three consecutive interest rate hikes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

To curb rising inflation amid local and global headwinds such as spiraling inflation against the backdrop of soaring food prices, higher energy costs due to COVID-19 fallout, Russian-Ukraineinduced supply chain disruptions, and the continued insecurity in the country, the CBN resorted to raise its overnight Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) after Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings were concluded.

In total, the CBN has raised MPR by 400 basis points (bps) from 11.5 per cent predating the May 24, 2022 meeting of the MPC to 15.5 per cent as of September 27, 2022.

On the back of strong earnings reports from listed companies in the first half  of the year and significant confidence elicited by domestic investors, the ASI has weathered the storm of interest rate hikes to remain in 14.77 per cent at the end of September.

Other Indices such as the NGX Main-Board Index, NGX AFR Div Yield Index, NGX Growth Index and NGX MERI Growth Index have seen excellent returns YTD at 28.78 per cent, 13.75 per cent, 30.67 per cent, and 18.33 per cent respectively.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index was the best performing sectoral index on a YTD basis at 47.32 per cent correlating with a general positive performance in oil firms globally amidst high oil prices

 

