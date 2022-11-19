News

All Stars converge on Abidjan for CANEX 2022

The Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022 is primed for a thrilling climax following the unveiling of the star cast of artistes that would be performing on the last day at the three-day summit.

The all-star line-up, specially curated by the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA and CANEX WKND aims to showcase the diversity of talent from across the continent, with an important nod to the diaspora.

Artists representing the various regions of Africa will bring their star talent and energy to the closing event of what promises to be a historic time out for Africa’s creative sector.

Leading the line of those to thrill the participants and the continent at large is Julian Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley alongside multiple award winning Nigerian afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade.

Others include Josey (Côte d’Ivoire), Nandy (Tanzania), Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire), Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire) and DJ Mohgreen (Morocco/ France)

Toofan, Blinky Bill, Ayodele, The Cavemen, Elaine, and Oswald Kouamé et N’Zassa Music will also be performing according to the organisers.

CANEX WKND 2022, is billed to come up from 25 – 27 November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

It will be a three-day gathering of creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, with a strong focus on sharing skills and best practices from sectors across Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

More than simply a business-to-business conference aimed at Africa and the diaspora’s booming creative sector, CANEX WKND is also a celebration of the creative talent that is taking the world by storm.

CANEX WKND 2022 will be leading up to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.

The latter is a conference featuring leading African and international speakers and a variety of sessions dealing with African trade and investment.

CANEX WKND is free to attend for all delegates with key event sessions including a range of intensive masterclasses commencing on Thursday 24 November,

These main plenary sessions will include experts such as Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya (Nigeria); Didier Drogba, Retired Professional Footballer (Côte d’Ivoire) Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube (Nigeria); Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa (Congo); and Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana);

Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist & Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire); Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal); and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author (Nigeria) amongst others will also be contributing to the sessions.

With the growing interest in participation in CANEX WKND, organisers have simplified the process for all across Africa and beyond with free registration at www.canex.africa.

 

