All Stars Match: Team Naija beats Team Celebrities 3-1

It was a beehive of activities at the sixth edition of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation organized Celebrity All Stars Match as celebrities cut across sports, media and entertainment industry came together to celebrate Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala. The match played at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos, saw the Team Naija All Stars comprising top footballers in the country running away with a 3-1 win against the Team Celebrities All Stars. Apart from the football game, there were various activities to keep the sizeable crowd entertained. Speaking with our correspondent, Lanre Vigo, the CEO of Plug Sports, the agency managing the Barcelona striker, said he was able to attract several celebrities to the event especially after missing out of last year event due to COVID-19. “We try to take the event to another level as it is the sixth edition. If you look at the people around, it showed how much it has grown and the love all these people have for Asisat,” Vigo said. Some of the stars present include Super Eagles players, Victor Osimhen, Gbolahan Salami, Michael Babatunde while tope celebrities like Akpororo was at the event. Meanwhile, Plug Sports has revealed that some of the plans for the New Year would be to sign on more athletes while also getting more endorsement for their current athletes.
Related Articles
FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF
With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eagles’ impact in season ending bliss
Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup on August 1st was one of the closing events of the European football season. The Gunners needed the win to secure a place in European football against the Blues who already had a guaranteed spot in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Red Devils seek glory as Europa League final airs on StarTimes
Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal in the Europa league Final. The match will air exclusively, live and in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8pm. The match is one of the peak in European football until UEFA Euro 2020 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)