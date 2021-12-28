All Stars Match: Team Naija beats Team Celebrities 3-1

It was a beehive of activities at the sixth edition of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation organized Celebrity All Stars Match as celebrities cut across sports, media and entertainment industry came together to celebrate Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala. The match played at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos, saw the Team Naija All Stars comprising top footballers in the country running away with a 3-1 win against the Team Celebrities All Stars. Apart from the football game, there were various activities to keep the sizeable crowd entertained. Speaking with our correspondent, Lanre Vigo, the CEO of Plug Sports, the agency managing the Barcelona striker, said he was able to attract several celebrities to the event especially after missing out of last year event due to COVID-19. “We try to take the event to another level as it is the sixth edition. If you look at the people around, it showed how much it has grown and the love all these people have for Asisat,” Vigo said. Some of the stars present include Super Eagles players, Victor Osimhen, Gbolahan Salami, Michael Babatunde while tope celebrities like Akpororo was at the event. Meanwhile, Plug Sports has revealed that some of the plans for the New Year would be to sign on more athletes while also getting more endorsement for their current athletes.

