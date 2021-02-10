All systems in Nigeria has failed -Primate Ndukuba

Metro (pix: ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba)

The ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has said all systems in Nigeria has failed as a result of poor policies and their implementation.

Speaking during the commissioning of four completed road projects at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha and a secretariat built by the diocese on the Niger, he lamented that the present generation of humanity lived on a very poor foundation.

While calling on Christians to make solid foundation a priority in all they do in order to attract God’s approval, Primate Ndukuba said Nigeria was passing through a trying period where everything has failed.

He said: “Our security has failed, our economy has failed and the entire system has failed. Corruption has taken over. There is moral decadence and system decay because of a poor foundation. COVID-19 has exposed how weak and bad our health system is. Some churches have failed.

“We won’t take anything for granted. Our lives must be built on Jesus. Beautiful edifices cannot be of anything if the foundation is not laid in Jesus. The church should be prepared for a difficult time that is coming. The persecution has not even come. Christians should know that the storm is around the corner.”

The Chairman Oilserv Ltd, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, who expressed appreciation for the honour to have one of the roads named after him, said his partnership with the church was his own contribution towards its growth.

Like this: Like Loading...