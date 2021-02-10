Metro & Crime

All systems in Nigeria has failed -Primate Ndukuba

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Metro (pix: ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba)

The ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has said all systems in Nigeria has failed as a result of poor policies and their implementation.
Speaking during the commissioning of four completed road projects at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha and a secretariat built by the diocese on the Niger, he lamented that the present generation of humanity lived on a very poor foundation.
While calling on Christians to make solid foundation a priority in all they do in order to attract God’s approval, Primate Ndukuba said Nigeria was passing through a trying period where everything has failed.
He said: “Our security has failed, our economy has failed and the entire system has failed. Corruption has taken over. There is moral decadence and system decay because of a poor foundation. COVID-19 has exposed how weak and bad our health system is. Some churches have failed.
“We won’t take anything for granted. Our lives must be built on Jesus. Beautiful edifices cannot be of anything if the foundation is not laid in Jesus. The church should be prepared for a difficult time that is coming. The persecution has not even come. Christians should know that the storm is around the corner.”
The Chairman Oilserv Ltd, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, who expressed appreciation for the honour to have one of the roads named after him, said his partnership with the church was his own contribution towards its growth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Eight burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Eight people were burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus around Saapade bridge by Straight Gate College on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.   The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the accident occurred […]
Metro & Crime

Robbed bank: Policeman, civilian injured as dynamite explodes in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the armed robbery attack on a bank in Okeho Town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, a policeman and a civilian were again on Thursday injured at the scene when another explosion took place. The State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, had gone to make an assessment of the scene where three […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau miners’ attackers are crisis merchants –LG chair

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Mafeng Gwalson, has condemned the attack of nine miners in Jol Village of Riyom where several people were injured. Gwalson applauded the police and personnel of the Operation Safe Haven for their swift action in arresting the situation from degenerating into a major problem. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica