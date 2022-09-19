All the records of Carlos Alcaraz, who was number 38 just a year ago.

The awaited moment, taken for granted by many and feared by some, has come inexorably: Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia is the new or world number 1. He leads the ATP rankings and is the youngest player ever to do so. At 19 years, four months and six days, he overtook Layton Hewitt, who held that record early, and is already preparing to become a legend: This victory against Ruud in New York is the first slam of his career, the first of a foreseeably long series. Australian Hewitt climbed to the top of the world rankings in 20 years, 8 months and 23 days on 19 November 2001, displacing Guga Kuerten, while the prodigy Alcaraz reached the end of a year of vertical ascent. He started as number 32 and established himself as the new ruler during his rise, also taking advantage of favourable circumstances that forced Djokovic to give away most of his points haul.

An avalanche of records surrounded the performance of Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at only 19 years and 4 months by winning the final in Flushing Meadows against Casper Ruud from Norway. Never before had a Grand Slam final brought both players as a dowry. Alcaraz now looks down on everyone, even ahead of Safin, McEnroe, Roddick and Borg.

Carlos is also the 28th world No. 1 and the 152nd Grand Slam winner, just behind Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev. But he’s not only the second youngest champion of the 142nd edition of the United States Championships, he’s also the second youngest after Pete Sampras, who was only 19 in 1990. This feat is compounded by the fact that Alcaraz had to fend off a match point against Jannik Sinner, becoming the ninth serving champion to win the tournament after coming one point away from defeat: like Bill Clothier in the distant 1908, like Fred Perry in 1936, Manolo Orantes in 1975, Boris Becker in 1989, Pete Sampras in 1996, Andy Roddick in 2003, Novak Djokovic in 2011 and Stan Wawrinka in 2016. Stefan Edberg in 1992 against Richard Krajicek, Ivan Lendl and Michael Chang.

He now faces four other challengers back-to-back in the world rankings, all of whom have less than 2,000 points. They’re Nadal, Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas. In the race that qualifies the best for the final in Turin, and which is a faithful projection of what the rankings will look like at the end of the year, Alcaraz has to contend mainly with Rafa, who follows him with a gap of just over 600 points, Ruud, of course, and also Tsitsipas. The others seem hopelessly outclassed.

