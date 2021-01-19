News Top Stories

All worshippers must wear face masks – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…says sick, elderly should remain at home

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches to ensure that all worshippers wear face masks during service and any sick person or the elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released yesterday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, also instructed that no worshipper was exempted from observing the protocols, especially the wearing of mask. The new guidelines, which insist on social distancing, hand wash stations, sanitisers and bans physical contacts, is aimed at containing the second wave of the virus, which seems to be spreading faster, thereby causing higher and rising cases of infection and death in the country. CAN said: “Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic.

We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols, which include the following: “There should be no entry without face masks. All worshippers, including the worship leaders, must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases. “People who are sick or too old should stay at home.

There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church. “Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and, if possible, avoid the use of air conditioners “Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points within the church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi-purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium. “Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other “There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged. Sanitizers should be made available in all the rest rooms.

“Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use. Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

“Ensure separate entry and exit points in every church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points. Every church should make use of medical personnel to assist. “We should be praying for the end of the pandemic in all our worships and, very soon, it will become history, in Jesus name.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firms to spend N3.7bn on Oguta Port

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

About N3.7 billion is to be invested in the Oguta Lake Port in Imo State by five companies doing business in the South-East geo-political zone. A breakdown of the sum indicates that N2 billion would be used to revive non-functional companies that would be relying on the Oguta Port which would serve as a haulage […]
News

Youth should participate in politics and decision making

Posted on Author Our Reporters

John Oladimeji, started MP Mandy Global entertainment many years ago. He spoke on some traumatic experiences that caused him discover his life goals. Excerpts. Youth population in Nigeria. Nigeria youth? Well, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and she has one of the largest populations of youth in the world, comprising almost 80 […]
News

US Open: Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev reach final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Thiem of Austria will play Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the US Open final for their first Grand Slam titles after they won their last-four matches in contrasting styles Friday. Second seed Thiem ousted third-seeded Russian and last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a closely fought three-setter that was packed with powerful baseline rallies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica