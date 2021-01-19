All worshippers must wear face masks – CAN

…says sick, elderly should remain at home

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches to ensure that all worshippers wear face masks during service and any sick person or the elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released yesterday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, also instructed that no worshipper was exempted from observing the protocols, especially the wearing of mask. The new guidelines, which insist on social distancing, hand wash stations, sanitisers and bans physical contacts, is aimed at containing the second wave of the virus, which seems to be spreading faster, thereby causing higher and rising cases of infection and death in the country. CAN said: “Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic.

We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols, which include the following: “There should be no entry without face masks. All worshippers, including the worship leaders, must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases. “People who are sick or too old should stay at home.

There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church. “Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and, if possible, avoid the use of air conditioners “Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points within the church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi-purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium. “Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other “There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged. Sanitizers should be made available in all the rest rooms.

“Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use. Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

“Ensure separate entry and exit points in every church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points. Every church should make use of medical personnel to assist. “We should be praying for the end of the pandemic in all our worships and, very soon, it will become history, in Jesus name.”

