All you need to know about Lucky Ujomu, CEO of LuckyBay Homes

Success naturally attracts many good things, one of which is the attention that comes with it, no matter how hard one tries to go low key. Nigerians youths do not want to be leaders of tomorrow anymore; they are more than prepared to begin to lead today.

Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomu, founder of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited and LuckyBay Estate and Properties Limited; two companies based in Lagos State, is emerging as a giant in the real estate business in the country.

Most successful people have used their humble beginning as a springboard for success. They have demonstrated to others that the end of a matter is better than its beginning. Same for the CEO of LuckyBay Homes, who has built a huge profile as a person and in business in under a decade through determination and doggedness.

Being born as the fifth child in a family of 12 would already give an idea of the rough formative years such an individual must have endured. However, the 46-year-old LuckyBay Homes founder, turned his past into strength and has become an inspiration to fellow youths in the country.

Speaking in an interview on how his difficult beginning as a real estate broker was in 2009, Lucky Ujomu emphasised that it took him almost eight years after he started his own company before he could complete and sell off his first property.

“I started as a real estate broker in 2009. I was able to save enough money to start my first project in 2013 but it was very tough because there was no support. It took me 5 years to complete my first project which is two 5 bedroom fully detached duplex,” stated the CEO of LuckyBay Homes.

Continuing, he said: “I sold it in 2017 and 2018, and that was my major breakthrough and with the help of God, Luckybay Homes has grown into what it is today as one of the best real estate development companies in Nigeria. We specialise in building affordable luxury houses.”

LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited and LuckyBay Estate and Properties Limited are popular and trusted real estate companies Nigerians rely upon for affordable housing. The visioner explained that the companies have been able to earn the confidence of its clients due to his “integrity and passion”.

Nigerian youths are known for exploits in entertainment, sports, innovation and science and technology. However, the choice of career for a young man, who hails from Oshimili Local Government Area of Delta State, could cut him a figure of a super hero, as such a business would require huge capital investment. But the LuckyBay Homes boss stated that it has always been what he wanted to do while growing up.

“Growing up, I’d nursed an ambition to work in either oil and gas or the property business,” he said.

Without a doubt, capital would be primary among challenges faced by reactors. Lucky Ujomu confirmed that apart from fund, landgrabbers; a menace peculiar to Lagos, were the challenges he had to contend with at the onset.

“The major challenges I encountered were mostly dearth of funds and troubles from unscrupulous land grabbers, but I was able to overcome these early hurdles with determination and by God’s grace,” he disclosed.

