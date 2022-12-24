All you need to know about US-based MC Chaz, pharmacists turned master of ceremony

For Chaz Chiaz Ogbu, fondly known as MC Chaz, who is a US trained pharmacist, who dumped his highly coveted profession to become a master of ceremony and an actor, the rise into global prominence in the showbiz industry is one trajectory that continues to baffle others but one that is borne from passion.

MC Chaz had an enviable life to say the least, being born to parents who would provide all that he needed, most especially qualitative education. He bagged his first degree in microbiology at the reputable Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Anambra State, after which he relocated to the United States, where be bagged another degree from the University of Maryland 15 years ago.

The international emcee had huge working experiences with two of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies; Novartis and AstraZeneca, as a Senior Reimbursement Counsellor, for almost nine years. But he sought something much more than that. He left his job to seek what was deeper and fulfilling to him; become a master of ceremony.

MC Chaz, originates from Ubaha-Akpulu in Ideato North LGA, Imo State, South-east Nigeria, and comes from a family that places high priority on education. He is the last born of his family which consists of two boys and two girls. His mother is alive, but his dad is late.

Speaking in an interview, the international compere extraordinaire disclosed that acquiring qualitative education was the most important thing to his parents.

“I come from a family of four, the youngest of two boys and two girls. I grew up in Nigeria and studied Microbiology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, but I moved to the United States some 15 years ago, where I obtained another degree from the University of Maryland and I worked in the pharmaceutical industry for nine years,” said MC Chaz.

Speaking further, MC Chaz said: “Ours is a very educated background. Our parents did not take education lightly; it was no joke in our home. You could choose to be a musician but my parents insisted you must be educated first.”

On his journey to the stage which started 10 years ago, the graduate of UNIZIK counted his gains since he decided to follow his passion.

“I believe I was born with hosting events. Not to toot my horn but, if you were to count the best 20 African MC’s in the diaspora, I’ll be one. I knew one day my turn will arrive and it would last a very long time. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. It’s been an amazing journey.

“Through that, I have travelled to the world corners. Germany, London, Australia, China, and 29 states in the United States.

“I am now a full blown man; refined, reserved, respectful, well groomed, and wiser. All to the glory of THE MOST HIGH. God’s plan is different from man’s. I used to ask why my life wasn’t ‘straight to the point”. I always had to go through so many routes, so many processes and then I get frustrated in it. Later in life, I would find out those processes defined me. Now, I want to go through many more processes with patience and love,” added Chaz Chiaz Ogbu.

However, it has not been an easy walk in the park for MC Chaz. Like every little bird had to first learn how to flap their wings before flying, he also had to learn the ropes and rules in the industry. He urged those coming behind not to be afraid to chase their dreams by starting small.

”One of my major initial challenges was the fear of being on stage. The moment I conquered that, I became an aggressive one (smiles). Also, family was a little skeptical but now they are believers of the ministry and the support is amazing.

“That why I would always advice the young people out there trying to be like me in the industry to go for it!! This life na ‘turn by turn’. Do not be afraid. Start from somewhere. Small events to big ones,” MC Chaz said.

