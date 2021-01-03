Allardyce ready to ring changes as West Brom flop again

Sam Allardyce looks set to make some major changes after his West Bromwich Albion side crashed to another embarrassing defeat, hammered 4-0 by Arsenal to round off a tough Christmas period for the relegation-threatened Baggies.

West Brom have picked up a single point in Allardyce’s four games in charge, conceding 13 goals and looking all at sea in defence and toothless in attack, and the 66-year-old coach is ready to take action ahead of next week’s FA Cup tie with Blackpool, reports Reuters.

“Another game gone by where we learn more about the players we have. We have learned an awful lot about what we can and cannot do,” a dejected Allardyce told BT Sport.

“Some of the players who have not performed yet will get to play against Blackpool in the FA Cup. We need to work out a way of not trying to be as sloppy as we have been at conceding goals.”

Second form bottom in the Premier League with eight points from 17 games, the Baggies face a daunting task to avoid relegation.

“At the end of January we’ll have a better picture and see what we have been capable of in the window to improve our squad. Everybody needs a boost,” Allardyce said.

“Most of the teams we will play against will be better than we are, we have to stick together, more determined and defend better. It is as simple as that.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with his side’s performance in the cold and snow at the Hawthorns as they exploited West Brom’s defensive frailty.

“A very convincing win, to win the last three games in the Christmas period is not easy. When the conditions were better we played some good football. We had to manage some bits at the end because the pitch was difficult,” Arteta said.

