…allays fears over G-5 governors' stance

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said his bold ideas of economic and infrastructural transformation would bridge the poverty gap that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government inflicted on Nigerians.

The presidential candidate allayed the fears on the disagreement between his party men and the G-5 governors. He said PDP will win the 2023 election because Nigerians cannot afford a return of the APC that had mismanaged, destroyed and ramshackled their common destiny in the past seven years via economiv and security architecture. He maintained that his economic blueprint captured in his manifesto, christened, “My Covenant With Nigerians”, which was carefully crafted as an antidote for the nation’s socioeconomic and political challenges.

His spokesman and Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said his principal, would close the widening gap between the rich and the poor by 2023. He said the ineptitude of the APC-led government at the centre, poorly impacted on Nigeria’s economy with food inflation soaring to 23.72 per cent by October this year. He said: “Atiku’s economic policy is primarily to bridge the disparity between the have and have not in our country and to attempt to pull many Nigerians out of the poverty bracket. “Atiku understands the need to realign the party’s structure and offices but the timing is the issue.”

 

