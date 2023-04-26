News

Allegation Of Petitions’ Withdrawal, False – Arabambi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party (LP) Dr Arabambi Abayomi, said there is no truth in the allegation of the plan to discontinue with the petitions filed by the party’s candidates before election petitions tribunals.

The acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, had alleged that the suspended National Legal Adviser Samuel Akingbade, had written to the tribunals seeking discountenance of the petitions.

But Arabambi in a statement, challenged the National Chairman Julius Abure, to produce a copy of the letter of engagement signed by Lamidi Apapa, or any other person, “to the lawyer that filled the suit, and also a copy of the process filled to discontinue the petition that our presidential candidate filled before the tribunal.”

He stated that his group stands by the presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi’s mission “to reclaim the mandate freely giving to him and our party during the February 25th 2023 presidential and National Assembly election.”

