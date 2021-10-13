Business

Allegations against Simbi Wabote baseless, mere diversionary tactics – NOGIOA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A leading industry group in the Oil & Gas Sector has described the allegations against the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote as diversionary and baseless.

The Group, Nigerian Oil and Gas Indigenous Operators Association (NOGIOA) through its Chairman, Galadima Auwal noted that this kind of diversionary tact are the trademark of some disingenuous persons within the online media space and therefore should be disregarded. It noted that the allegation being peddled by a faceless group called the New Nigeria Global Initiative (NNGI) purported to be a coalition of civil society group is nothing short of blackmail and intent to intimidate and extort.

The said Group, NNGI had claimed that it has evidence of allegation of fraud, violation of United States Banking Rules and Regulation, Racketeering, Financial Misappropriation and Acts of Treachery Bordering on Treason, amidst so many other false and ridiculous claims published by some infamous online news platforms and which is aimed at tarnishing the image of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote.

In a statement released in Abuja, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Indigenous Operators Association (NOGIOA) noted that the allegations against the Executive Secretary of NCDMB are malicious, baseless and a deliberate ploy to divert the attention of the Executive Secretary from the goal of delivering a sound and solid local content framework for Nigeria which is the primary purpose of the NCDMB and for which the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Mohammed Buhari, is firmly committed.

The statement noted that these kinds of allegations of fraud which will never be proved are not new, saying that often faceless organizations, individuals and groups, such as the NNGI come forward to seek for ways to blackmail and extort public officers using such veiled and baseless allegations of fraud, allegations which can never be substantiated and which are only intended to put public officers in black light before the public. The statement challenged the group to tender the said evidence or claims before security agencies both in Nigeria and the United States and be willing to appear as witnesses.

The statement observed that “a lot of key players in the Oil and Gas Industry have commended the efforts the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB under the capable leadership of Engr. Simbi K. Wabote”

It noted that the said allegations are being peddled by a known blackmailer with no proper sense of professionalism while urging Engr. Simbi Wabote not to be distracted by the professional blackmailer who is a Nigerian bent on abusing the privileges of the United States.
The statement went further to highlight the sterling achievements of the NCDMB under the leadership of Engr. Wabote as Executive Secretary. It stated that with an outstanding vision to transform the local content architecture of Nigeria, the Executive Secretary has been able to midwife new innovations which have brought tremendous progress to the Oil & Gas industry.

“Engr. Wabote brought his project management skills into the construction of the Board’s new headquarters building complex, leading to the completion of a 17-story office building, 1,000 seating auditorium, and multi-level car park. He also pioneered the development and oversaw the deployment of Service Level Agreements (SLA) between the Board and the Nigeria LNG, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and Indigenous Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), which has reduced the tendering cycle time to six months and fast tracks development of new projects. Under his watch, NCDMB catalyzed the successful integration of one of the largest Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) in-country at the SHI-MCI yard in the LADOL Free Trade Zone and facilitated in-country integration of six modules on the Egina FPSO, the first time in the entire Gulf of Guinea.

“Engr. Wabote also introduced key signature events into the Oil&Gas industry calendar such as the bi-annual Nigerian Oil&Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) and the Nigerian Research and Development Fair (R&D Fair), to showcase the oil industry’s opportunities for investment and galvanize research capabilities respectively. He has also used the annual Practical Nigeria Content Conference and Exhibition to set the agenda for the industry going forward. In energizing Local Refining, Engr. Wabote championed NCDMB’s equity investment in Waltersmith’s modular refinery and Azikel Modular refinery and other strategic capacity development initiatives in the hydrocarbon value-chain in line with the Board’s vision to catalyze the industrialization of the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

“It is worthy of note that what these very audacious achievements point to is the fact that Engr. Wabote has been able to transform the Nigeria Oil&Gas industry through robust initiatives with NCDMB as the Local Content only agency of repute and results to show. It is of note that through the various initiatives in Nigeria under the leadership of the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, many other African Oil Producing countries are following the local content program as enshrined in the Act 2010. These initiatives have helped to encourage Nigerian owned Oil & Gas Companies while also encouraging local refining. Through his effort as the Executive Secretary, Engr. Wabote has ensured that Nigeria gained a lot from the local content through the drastic reduction in foreign labor and capital flights”. The statement noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Jaiz bank wins most improved Islamic bank award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank, has been awarded the Most Improved Islamic Bank 2020 in the world by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) are the most prestigious awards in Islamic banking and finance. Other prestigious awards are Islamic Development Bank Prize in Islamic Banking and Finance […]
Business

Alagoa: We are going to be bringing huge investment into Bayelsa

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE,

David Alagoa is the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks about the starch factory that will soon be commissioned, among other issues that border on agriculture   Despite the limited land space compared to other parts of the ountry, Bayelsa is doing so much […]
Business

Much ado about industrial chemical use, regulations

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and manufacturers of chemical products in the country have agreed to explore the international market in order to enhance the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and serve as catalyst for industrial growth. TAIWO HASSAN reports The alarming rate of unregulated and adulterated chemical product usage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica