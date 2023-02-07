Alleged $1.4m Fraud: FBI testifies against suspected fraudster who swindled university

An Ikeja Special Offences Court was Tuesday informed of how the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, (KCUMB) in the United States (US) was swindled of a sum to the tune of $1.4 million by a suspected fraud merchant, Kolawole Erinle.

Testifying before the court, presided over by Justice Ramon Oshodi, was an agent with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Mr Ayotunde Solademi.

It would be recalled that Erinle is standing trial alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Ltd on three counts bordering on conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of the said amount.

But Erinle pleaded not guilty to the charge slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In his testimony before the judge, the foreign service national investigator for the FBI, Office of the Legal Attache in the US Consulate in Nigeria, narrated how the first defendant allegedly defrauded the university.

