Metro & Crime

Alleged $100m fraud: EFCC arrests suspect on FBI watch list

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Osondu Igwilo, “who had been on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, since 2018”.

 

A statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday said the suspect, alongside four others, was arrested over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of $100 million.

 

 

He noted that the identity fraud suspect was apprehended on Thursday, March 11, by operatives of the Lagos Command of the anti-graft agency.

 

“Fifty-two year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers’’ was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmaunel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos for an alleged fraud, money laundering and identity theft to the tune of about $100m,” Uwujaren said.

 

According to him: “Before their arrest, Igwilo and his accomplices had allegedly been involved in an advance-fee scheme that involved false promises of investment funding by individuals who impersonated some United States of America, USA, bank officials in person and via the internet. “Investigation revealed that those who fell victims of the suspects’ criminal activities were asked to make certain payments

before they could receive their funding. “It was also revealed that proceeds of the scheme were allegedly laundered through U.S. bank accounts and diverted back to the alleged perpetrators in Nigeria.

 

“Consequently, Igwilo was placed on the FBI watch list, following a criminal complaint filed against him in the United States District Court, Houston, Texas in December 2016.”

 

He explained that following their arrest, five houses located in choice areas of Lagos were recovered from Igwilo, even as he assured that the suspects will soon be charged to court

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five arrested for attacking ex-governor’s home

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Five men were paraded yesterday for invading the home of a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, killing a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local Government area of the state.   The suspects were presented to journalists by the Bayelsa State Police Command. This was also during the parade of 45 […]
Metro & Crime

Yoruba Nation: ICC acknowledges Akintoye, Igboho, others’ petition

Posted on Author Reporter

  The International Criminal Court (ICC), on Tuesday, acknowledged a 27-page petition filed by Yoruba Nation agitators. Those who signed the petition are the Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye; Yoruba Activist, Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho; and other 49 Yoruba Self-Determination Groups. The petition was filed against against the President […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N450m fraud: Court jails exminister, Sarah Ochekpe, two others

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe, has been sentenced to imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Jos over a N450 million money laundering scandal.   Ochekpe, who served as minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced alongside a former Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Raymond […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica