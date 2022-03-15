Alleged $100m fraud: EFCC arrests suspect on FBI watch list

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Osondu Igwilo, “who had been on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, since 2018”.

A statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday said the suspect, alongside four others, was arrested over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of $100 million.

He noted that the identity fraud suspect was apprehended on Thursday, March 11, by operatives of the Lagos Command of the anti-graft agency.

“Fifty-two year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers’’ was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmaunel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos for an alleged fraud, money laundering and identity theft to the tune of about $100m,” Uwujaren said.

According to him: “Before their arrest, Igwilo and his accomplices had allegedly been involved in an advance-fee scheme that involved false promises of investment funding by individuals who impersonated some United States of America, USA, bank officials in person and via the internet. “Investigation revealed that those who fell victims of the suspects’ criminal activities were asked to make certain payments

before they could receive their funding. “It was also revealed that proceeds of the scheme were allegedly laundered through U.S. bank accounts and diverted back to the alleged perpetrators in Nigeria.

“Consequently, Igwilo was placed on the FBI watch list, following a criminal complaint filed against him in the United States District Court, Houston, Texas in December 2016.”

He explained that following their arrest, five houses located in choice areas of Lagos were recovered from Igwilo, even as he assured that the suspects will soon be charged to court

