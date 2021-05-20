Alleged $350,000 fraud: US court orders Rufai to remain in detention

A Magistrate Judge for Eastern District of New York, Ramon Reyes, has ordered suspended Ogun State Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr. Abidemi Rufai, to be detained until his trial. The Magistrate gave the order at the detention hearing yesterday, following Rufai’s brother’s refusal to serve as his third-party custodian.

Rufai, who was arrested on Friday, is to stand trial for allegedly defrauding the Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000 under the pseudonym Sandy Tang.New Telegraph gathered that Rufai, in the course of been detained, will be transported to the Western District of Washington, where his trial will commence.

It was also gathered the prosecutors with the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington in court papers filed had urged the Magistrate to keep Rufai in custody until his trial in a Federal Court in Washington “because he presents an extreme risk to flight and could use his strong political ties in Nigeria to flee from the U.S.” In the court document, prosecutors listed six arguments against the request for the release of Rufai.

The Magistrate Judge had reportedly prepared to release Rufai to the third-party custody of his brother Alaba Rufai, who is a New York attorney. The Attorney’s office was quoted to have revealed, “his brother, who had tentatively agreed to serve as third-party custodian backed out in court when asked if he (Alaba) could post a $300,000 surety bond, payable in the event that Abidemi Rufai did not show up in court. “The government indicated it would appeal that ruling to a federal district judge in Western District of Washington. “However, before the government needed to take that step, Mr. Rufai’s brother indicated he could not serve as the third-party custodian.”

