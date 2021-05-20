News

Alleged $350,000 fraud: US court orders Rufai to remain in detention

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A Magistrate Judge for Eastern District of New York, Ramon Reyes, has ordered suspended Ogun State Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr. Abidemi Rufai, to be detained until his trial. The Magistrate gave the order at the detention hearing yesterday, following Rufai’s brother’s refusal to serve as his third-party custodian.

Rufai, who was arrested on Friday, is to stand trial for allegedly defrauding the Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000 under the pseudonym Sandy Tang.New Telegraph gathered that Rufai, in the course of been detained, will be transported to the Western District of Washington, where his trial will commence.

It was also gathered the prosecutors with the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington in court papers filed had urged the Magistrate to keep Rufai in custody until his trial in a Federal Court in Washington “because he presents an extreme risk to flight and could use his strong political ties in Nigeria to flee from the U.S.” In the court document, prosecutors listed six arguments against the request for the release of Rufai.

The Magistrate Judge had reportedly prepared to release Rufai to the third-party custody of his brother Alaba Rufai, who is a New York attorney. The Attorney’s office was quoted to have revealed, “his brother, who had tentatively agreed to serve as third-party custodian backed out in court when asked if he (Alaba) could post a $300,000 surety bond, payable in the event that Abidemi Rufai did not show up in court. “The government indicated it would appeal that ruling to a federal district judge in Western District of Washington. “However, before the government needed to take that step, Mr. Rufai’s brother indicated he could not serve as the third-party custodian.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaigama to Christians: You’ve right to protect, defend yourselves

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed by the spate of killings in some parts of the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Christians like everybody else, have a right to protect and defend themselves from harm. It will be recalled that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in reaction to the incessant killings […]
News

Sal Rich delves into the importance of education in achieving success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To be named the most innovative digital marketer of 2020 doesn’t happen without putting in some awe-inspiring work. More specifically, running two successful six figure companies and holding not one but three master’s degrees. The individual behind this phenomenal resume is Sal Rich, a driven entrepreneur who has made a splash in e-commerce and cryptocurrency. […]
News

Delta partners firm on transmission tower for industrial fabrication, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private firm, the Enfrasco Limited, for the establishment of a Transmission Tower Manufacturing and Testing, Industrial Fabrication and Hot Dip Galvanisation Facility at Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state. The Chairman of the Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica