Alleged £450,000 Fraud: EFCC arrests 19-year-old suspect

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a 19-year old suspect over an alleged £450,000 fraud.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said the suspect, one Iredia Endurance, was apprehended by operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency.

“Endurance, who claimed to be 19 years old, was recently arrested by the Commission following a petition by one Christine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.

“Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards

“On what he did with the money, the suspect averred that they were expanded on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property,” Uwujaren said

The suspect, he added, will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

