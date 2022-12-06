Metro & Crime

Alleged £450,000 Fraud: EFCC arrests 19-year-old suspect

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a 19-year old suspect over an alleged £450,000 fraud.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said the suspect, one Iredia Endurance, was apprehended by operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency.

“Endurance, who claimed to be 19 years old, was recently arrested by the Commission following a petition by one Christine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.

“Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards

“On what he did with the money, the suspect averred that they were expanded on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property,” Uwujaren said

The suspect, he added, will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Task Force organises Sallah luncheon for troops in Monguno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force, Monguno in Borno State were yesterday hosted to a luncheon to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.   Speaking at the cer- emony at the Kinnasara Cantonment in Monguno, the Commander of the sector, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, lauded the troops for the performance and successes recorded […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi states. The NDLEA said this in a statement by its Spokesperson, Mr Fem Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said that the agency also foiled fresh bids by […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari sends birthday wishes to Ganduje at 71

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he marks his 71st birthday. In a message to the governor and his family, Buhari prayed Allah tò give Ganduje good health and long life so that he will continue to serve the people of Kano and the nation. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica