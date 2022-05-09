News

Alleged $4m Money Laundering Charge: Statements implicating Ex-AGF, Adoke not made under duress, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that six different statements made by an oil magnate, Aliyu Abubakar implicating a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Adoke in alleged $4 million money laundering charges were not made under any threat or duress.

The anti-graft agency, however, insisted that the statements were made in the comfort of the Conference Hall of the EFCC Executive Chairman with CCT camera and laptop recording throughout the period the six statements were made.

A witness of the EFCC, Ibrahim Ahmed, made the clarifications while testifying in a trial within trial following allegations by the oil magnate, Abubakar that he made the statements under threats, inducements and duress while at the EFCC’s office.

Following the allegation, counsel to Adoke, Paul Erokoro (SAN), had objected to the admission of the statements against his client prompting the court on December 6, 2021 to order for trial within trial to ascertain the allegations.

However, Ahmed, an operative of EFCC, informed the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo that the six statements made in different dates were recorded under the best conducive atmosphere in the EFCC’s Chairman’s conference hall with air conditioner, CCTV and laptops used as part of recording gadgets.

The witness debunked the allegations of the oil magnate on duress adding that the statements were made on August 6, 2015, November 30, 2015, January 16 and 17, 2016, December 31, 2019 and  January 6, 2020 by Abubakar in the presence of a seven-man panel of investigators.

The EFCC’s witness further told the court that Abubakar was always accompanied by two lawyers, Ameh Audu and Peter Ayuba, as well as his choice relatives while making the statements.

Throughout the period the statements were made, the witness said that Abubakar never raised any complaint against the mode of making them until the statements were about to be tendered in court in the course of their prosecution for money laundering.

Under cross examination by counsel to Abubakar who is the 2nd defendant, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the EFCC’s witness said that, Abubakar was indulged to the extent that his lawyer was allowed to record his statement on his behalf based on his narration to the lawyer and that he voluntarily signed them.

The witness read out a portion in the open court where Abubakar wrote that his lawyer, Ameh Audu be allowed to record the statement on his behalf because he has confidence in him, adding that the lawyer up till now had not made any complaint of threat, inducement or duress.

Meanwhile, further trial has been adjourned till today.

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the erstwhile AGF alongside an oil mogul, Aliyu Abubakar, on a 14-count charge.

 

