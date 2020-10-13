Alleged $7,000 fraud: EFCC arrests Nollywood actor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Ezekiel Sunday Emmanuel, for allegedly defrauding an American national, Collins Meresha, to the tune of $7,000.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the Nollywood actor was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal office.

“Emmanuel, who presents himself as Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard, a Nollywood actor, was arrested on October 8, 2020 by officers of the Commission, following a report by the Chief Security Officer of Federal Airports Authority (FAAN), who caught him while engaging in a heated argument with Meresha on October 6, 2020,” Uwujaren said.

According to him: “It turned out that Meresha was invited to Nigeria by the suspect under the guise that he was Leonard, whom she had been dating online.

“She further alleged that she was, however, accosted on arrival at the airport by the suspect, whom she described as a ‘totally different person’ from the Nollywood actor.”

The suspect, the Commission stated, will be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

