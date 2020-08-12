Metro & Crime

Alleged $890,000 fraud: EFCC probes Lebanese

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday, said it had commenced the investigation of two Lebanese – Dina Jihad, Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed – “who were arrested by officers of the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State”.
According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the suspects were nabbed over alleged attempts to smuggle a total sum of $890,000 through the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
“The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 12 and handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC for further investigation,” Oyewale said.
Speaking while handing over the two suspects, A.B Mohammed Olayinka, Customs Area Controller, disclosed that Khali with Passport Number LR152975 (Republic of Lebanon) was arrested with $670,000 while Mohammed, with Passport Number LR0356598 (Republic of Lebanon), had $220,000.
They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon.
“He (Olayinka) further disclosed that the money recovered from the suspects, which they failed to declare to Customs, has been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch, for safe keeping.
“Principal Detective Superintendent Macaulay Olayinka, who received the suspects on behalf of the Zonal Head, thanked officers of the Customs Area Command for the synergy that exist between the Command and the EFCC.
“He assured that investigation will commence in earnest, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 won’t hinder completion of Ikot Oku Ikono flyover – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  The COVID-19 pandemic currently stalling most economic activities globally will not hinder the timely completion of the ongoing 680m span Ikot Oku Ikono flyover. The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh made this known while leading the State Government Information Management Team on an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing Ikot Oku Ikono […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Workers, students, remain at home – Niger Gov warns

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed students and workers to remain at home with the continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following the  increasing cases of COVID-19 cases. The governor stated this Wednesday in a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Taskforce led by Secretary to the State […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong’s Chief of Staff, Mr Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19. His positive test came to light following a directive from the governor on Wednesday for all members of the State Executive to undergo mandatory tests for the virus. The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: