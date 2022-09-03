Alleged abduction of police officer: Court to hear charge against ‘Ice Prince’ September 7

An Ajah, Lagos State, Magistrates’ Court presided over by T. F. Oyeniyi, has fixed Wednesday, September 7 for hearing in the case of an alleged assault, obstruction and abduction of a police officer against popular music artiste, Panshak Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, even as he ordered that the musician be remanded.

Magistrate Oyeniyi specifically directed that the musician should be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), Ikoyi, Lagos, pending when he can perfect the bail conditions granted him by the court. The Magistrate’s position is coming after Ice Prince had pleaded not guilty to the charges slammed against him by the police.

Further hearing on the case has been adjourned until September 7, 2022.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command had arraigned Ice Prince for allegedly assaulting and abducting a police officer on duty. The Command’s Spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the musician’s arrest via his Twitter handle, explained that Ice Prince was arrested at Lekki for allegedly driving his car without a number plate. The music artist was further alleged to have abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him into the lagoon.

Ice Prince was docked before Magistrate Oyeniyi on charges of alleged assault, obstruction, and abduction, to which he pleaded not guilty. His plea made the court grant him bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two responsible sureties in like sum, after listening to his bail application.

Magistrate Oyeniyi equally ordered that he be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ikoyi, until the perfection of the bail terms. Meanwhile, if Ice Prince is found guilty according to Section 356 of the Criminal Code of Nigeria, he risks a 3-year jail term.

