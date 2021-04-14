Alleged abuse of office: EFCC arrests ex-Imo gov, Okorocha

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Informed security sources confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District in Abuja, yesterday. It was gathered that Okorocha, who may be nursing presidential ambition, was arrested in connection with allegations of corruption and abuse of office during his two terms as Imo Governor. He was said to have been apprehended at his Unity House office in Area 11, Abuja.

A senior official of the Commission, who confirmed the development on the condition of anonymity, said: “Yes, it is true that he (Okorocha) was arrested in Abuja by our men”. Asked what may have triggered his arrest, another source noted thus: “It has to do with his tenure as Governor of Imo State (2011 – 2019)”.

As at the time of filing this report, official response was still being expected from the antigraft agency. Meanwhile, a report by an online medium, claimed that the anti-graft agency had, in 2020, “said it returned N2.7 billion recovered from Okorocha to the state government”. SaharaReporters said that, “Imam Usman, zonal head of the EFCC Port Harcourt office, hinted that the returned fund is part of the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts linked to the ex-governor. “Usman said N2.5 billion was returned under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past governor, while Hope Uzodinma, incumbent governor of the state, received N514 million.

“The zonal head added that the EFCC would prosecute Okorocha after concluding its investigation on him.” There has been no love lost between Okorocha and his predecessor and incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma – both of whom belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

