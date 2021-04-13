Alleged abuse of office: EFCC arrests ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Informed security sources, confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District in Abuja, Tuesday.

It was learnt that Okorocha, who may be nursing presidential ambition, was arrested in connection with allegations of corruption and abuse of office during his two terms as Imo’s number one citizen .

He was said to have been apprehended at his Unity House office in Area 11, Abuja.

A senior official of the Commission, who confirmed the development on the condition of anonymity, said: “Yes, it is true that he (Okorocha) was arrested in Abuja by our men”.

Asked what may have triggered his arrest, another source noted thus: “It has to do with his tenure as Governor of Imo State (2011 – 2019)”.

As at the time of filing this report, official response was still being expected from the anti-graft agency.

Like this: Like Loading...