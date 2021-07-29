News

Alleged abuse of office: EFCC quizzes ex-Nasarawa gov, Al-Makura, wife

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife. Highly-placed sources, who disclosed this to our correspondent, said their arrest bordered on alleged abuse of office as well as misappropriation of public funds.

 

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that Al-Makura, who governed Nasarawa between 2011 to 2019, may vie for the position of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

As of the time of filling this report, interrogation of the couple was still on in Abuja.

 

Though, details of the allegations against the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District and wife were sketchy as of the time of this report, one of the sources disclosed that “their arrest may not be unconnected with breach of trust and misappropriation of funds arising from the former governor’s eight-year rule in Nasarawa

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
