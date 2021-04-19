Alleged affiliation with al-Qaeda, Taliban: PDP wants DSS to quiz Pantami

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning over his alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The party also demands his sack by President Muhammadu Buhari from his cabinet, given the sensitivity of the issue at stake. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its position is predicated on the heightening concerns in the public space and in the international arena of possible compromises by the minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information.

The party also noted that the minister has access to the data of most Nigerians, including high profile personalities in the public and private sectors, as well as the traditional and faithbased circles.

PDP said it is particularly worried about allegations that the minister might have compromised the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as Nigerian citizens.

The party added that the DSS should investigate the allegation, noting that it has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorist activities in our country.

