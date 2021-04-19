News

Alleged affiliation with al-Qaeda, Taliban: PDP wants DSS to quiz Pantami

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning over his alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The party also demanded his sack by President Muhammadu Buhari from his cabinet, given the sensitivity of the issue at stake.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its position is predicated on the heightening concerns in the public space and in the international arena of possible compromises by the minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information.

The party also noted that the minister has access to the data of most Nigerians including high profile personalities in the public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.

PDP said it is particularly worried about allegations that the minister might have compromised the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as Nigerian citizens.

The party added that the DSS should investigate the allegation, noting that it has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorists’ activities in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Europe’s oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    Europe’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, celebrated her 117th birthday on Thursday with a cake and a prayer after shrugging off the coronavirus just weeks earlier. Sister Andre, who lived through the Spanish flu more than a century ago, said the day had brought her immense joy, reports Reuters. “I met all […]
News Top Stories

$9.8m: Ex-NNPC GMD shuns cross-examination by EFCC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…says subject of question not before the court A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu, yesterday, refused to be cross examined by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on ground that the said question was not a subject matter before the court. The anti-graft agency […]
News

Zamfara sponsors 50 marriages with N25m

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd GUSAU

Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, has voluntarily spent the sum of N25 million to sponsored the wedding of fifty widows, most of whom were affected by banditry activities and divorces as well as in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.   Speaking at the wedding ceremony st the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica