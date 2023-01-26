Alleged Assault On Police Woman: Prof Zainab has case to answer – Police

…prosecution ongoing

The Nigeria Police Force has said that Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola who was accused of complicity in the grievous assault on a female police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, on September 20, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja. Abiola was arrested in connection with the crime along with her domestic staff, the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido, and a male suspect currently at large, but has a case to answer with respect to the allegations.

The FCT Police Command under which jurisdiction the matter transpired, has charged the suspects to court upon diligent investigation, and the case with charge no. CR/544/22 is ongoing and the next hearing will come up on February 1, 2023 at High Court 16, Zuba, FCT Abuja. In a statement yesterday, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said that the suspects have been charged with the offences of criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt without provocation, and assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty amongst others. He said the recent media row by the suspect is therefore unnecessary as the matter has not been concluded in court. It is similarly pertinent to note that the spurious allegations recently made in the news hold no water.

