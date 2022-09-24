News

Alleged Assault: PoliceService Commission seeks SPU operations’ review

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for the review of operations of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), with a view to ensuring that only deserving individuals were availed the privilege. The Commission said its position followed the reported assault on Inspector Teju Moses, a police Orderly attached to Professor Zainab Abiola. A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to reports of the assault on a Police Orderly, Inspector Teju Moses attached to one Prof. Zainab Abiola said to be a Lawyer and Human Rights Activist.

“Inspector Moses of the Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force was said to have been battered by her Principal and aides for refusing to carry out unlawful orders.” According to Ani: “The Commission condemns this act which it considers barbaric and inhuman, and it sees the assault as a direct threat to national security and a calculated attempt to ridicule the Nigeria Police Force and what it stands for. “While the Commission calls for immediate investigation and prosecution of all characters involved in the show of shame, it notes that the operations of the Special Protection Unit SPU should be reviewed

 

Our Reporters

